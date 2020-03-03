Rajya Sabha adjourned till 11 am tomorrow
The Rajya Sabha was today evening adjourned till 11 am on Wednesday.
The Rajya Sabha was today evening adjourned till 11 am on Wednesday. Earlier it was reported that House was adjourned till 2:00 pm following uproar over Delhi violence.
Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha faced repeated adjournments on Monday as well, with Opposition lawmakers demanding a discussion on Delhi violence and created a ruckus on the issue. At least 47 people have died and more than 200 injured in the violence in North-East Delhi. (ANI)
