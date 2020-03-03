Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rajya Sabha adjourned till 11 am tomorrow

The Rajya Sabha was today evening adjourned till 11 am on Wednesday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 16:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-03-2020 16:55 IST
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 11 am tomorrow
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Rajya Sabha was today evening adjourned till 11 am on Wednesday. Earlier it was reported that House was adjourned till 2:00 pm following uproar over Delhi violence.

Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha faced repeated adjournments on Monday as well, with Opposition lawmakers demanding a discussion on Delhi violence and created a ruckus on the issue. At least 47 people have died and more than 200 injured in the violence in North-East Delhi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

Australia's central bank cuts rates to shake off virus fears

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

3.5-lakh N95 masks arranged. We have over 8,000 separation kits for staff treating coronavirus patients: Delhi health minister.

3.5-lakh N95 masks arranged. We have over 8,000 separation kits for staff treating coronavirus patients Delhi health minister....

Luxury hotel sends its restaurant staff on self-quarantine after COVID-19 scare

A five-star hotel in the Capital has asked its staff, who were present at one of its restaurants where an individual tested positive for coronavirus dined on February 28, to go on self-quarantine for 14 days. The hotel said it has also enac...

Frost & Sullivan Defines Top Femtech Global Opportunities by 2024

In an era where the healthcare industry is moving toward personalized care solutions and the acknowledgment of inherent biological differences, the femtech female technology market revenue is expected to reach1.1 billion by 2024,&#160;grow...

China to boost support for transportation, logistics firms - state media

China will step up its efforts to support transportation and logistics firms, state television quoted the cabinet as saying on Tuesday. China will speed up the allocation of transfer payments to local governments, the cabinet was quoted as ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020