Putin, Merkel discussed situation in Syria's Idlib - RIA cites Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the situation in Syria's Idlib region with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in a telephone call, the RIA news agency cited the Kremlin as saying on Tuesday.

Putin and Merkel expressed hopes that the upcoming meeting between Putin and his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan in Moscow on Thursday would prove decisive, the Kremlin said.

