Left Menu
Development News Edition

Take immediate steps to install CCTV cams in Delhi to make women safety a reality: HC to police

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 18:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-03-2020 18:08 IST
Take immediate steps to install CCTV cams in Delhi to make women safety a reality: HC to police

The Delhi High Court directed the police on Tuesday to take "immediate and urgent steps" to install CCTV cameras in vulnerable areas of the national capital, saying it would help in "curbing crime" and making women's security a reality. A bench of Justices G S Sistani and A J Bhambhani gave Delhi Police three months to install the cameras and added that if more time was required then it will be granted thereafter.

The direction came after the police, represented by Delhi government standing counsel (Criminal) Rahul Mehra, told the court that installation of 6,630 cameras in 44 vulnerable locations in the city would be done only by March 28, 2021 as against the earlier estimate of completing the process by January this year. Mehra said the approval for tendering process took time which is why the earlier time line could not be adhered to.

The court, however, said, "Delhi Police to take immediate and urgent steps to install CCTV cameras in the vulnerable locations in the city as it will go a long way in curbing crime and to make women's security a reality." With the direction, the bench listed the matter for further hearing on April 14. The court was hearing a PIL initiated by it in 2012 after the horrific December 16, 2012 gang rape of a 23-year-old woman in a moving bus. She succumbed to her injuries days later.

The court has been from time to time issuing directions with regard to increasing the number of police officers in the city, installation of CCTV cameras in police stations as well as vulnerable or crime prone areas, reducing delay in testing of samples in forensic science laboratories (FSL) and ensuring speedy disbursal of compensation to victims of sexual assault. Earlier, it had directed the Delhi government and the police to abide by the respective timelines given by them for filling up vacant posts in FSLs and installing CCTV cameras in police stations..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

Australia's central bank cuts rates to shake off virus fears

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump accepted Putin's proposal to hold U.N. Security Council summit - Interfax cites Russia's Lavrov

U.S. President Donald Trump accepted Russian President Vladimir Putins proposal to hold a meeting of the U.N Security Councils five permanent members, the Interfax news agency cited Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov as saying on Tuesda...

Condition of virus-hit techie has improved: Telangana minister

The condition of the 24-year-old techie, who tested positive for the novel Coronavirus COVID-19 in Hyderabad, is stable and the process of tracking people he came in contact with was on, Telangana Health Minister E Rajender said on Tuesday....

Refugee aid groups attacked as tensions rock Greek island

Lesbos Island Greece, Mar 3 AFP Several aid groups on Greeces Lesbos said they were suspending work with refugees and evacuating staff on Tuesday in the wake of violence and threats, as tensions soar on an island in the crosshairs of the mi...

Maha will create 30,000 housing stock in 2 years: Awhad

The Maharashtra government will create stock of 30,000 housing units in the next two years, Minister Jitendra Awhad said in the Assembly on Tuesday. He said the affordable housing scheme will begin on May 1 and will be completed in two year...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020