Take immediate steps to install CCTV cams in Delhi to make women safety a reality: HC to police

The Delhi High Court directed the police on Tuesday to take "immediate and urgent steps" to install CCTV cameras in vulnerable areas of the national capital, saying it would help in "curbing crime" and making women's security a reality. A bench of Justices G S Sistani and A J Bhambhani gave Delhi Police three months to install the cameras and added that if more time was required then it will be granted thereafter.

The direction came after the police, represented by Delhi government standing counsel (Criminal) Rahul Mehra, told the court that installation of 6,630 cameras in 44 vulnerable locations in the city would be done only by March 28, 2021 as against the earlier estimate of completing the process by January this year. Mehra said the approval for tendering process took time which is why the earlier time line could not be adhered to.

The court, however, said, "Delhi Police to take immediate and urgent steps to install CCTV cameras in the vulnerable locations in the city as it will go a long way in curbing crime and to make women's security a reality." With the direction, the bench listed the matter for further hearing on April 14. The court was hearing a PIL initiated by it in 2012 after the horrific December 16, 2012 gang rape of a 23-year-old woman in a moving bus. She succumbed to her injuries days later.

The court has been from time to time issuing directions with regard to increasing the number of police officers in the city, installation of CCTV cameras in police stations as well as vulnerable or crime prone areas, reducing delay in testing of samples in forensic science laboratories (FSL) and ensuring speedy disbursal of compensation to victims of sexual assault. Earlier, it had directed the Delhi government and the police to abide by the respective timelines given by them for filling up vacant posts in FSLs and installing CCTV cameras in police stations..

