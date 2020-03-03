Left Menu
Lawyers' body SCAORA expresses 'deep anguish' over loss of lives in Delhi riots

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 18:14 IST
  • Created: 03-03-2020 18:14 IST
Lawyers' body SCAORA expresses 'deep anguish' over loss of lives in Delhi riots

Lawyers' body SCAORA Tuesday expressed "deep anguish" at loss of lives and property in the communal violence in north-east Delhi which has claimed at least 42 lives and left over 200 injured and asked its members to contribute generously for compensating and rehabilitating the victims. Expressing solidarity with the riots affected families, the Supreme Court Advocates-on-Record Association (SCAORA) has requested its members and "generously" contribute in its fund which would be used for paying compensation and rehabilitation of the affected families.

"SCAORA Executive Committee express deep anguish on the loss of lives and property and offer their condolences to the bereaved families," the resolution issued by SCAORA secretary Joseph Aristotle S said. The bar body also said it has in coordination with District Legal services Authority (DLSA) will facilitate round-the-clock legal assistance for affected persons on the toll free number 1516.

The resolution said that members of the bar body has visited the violence affected areas of north-east Delhi on Sunday. The bar body also appealed to agencies including judiciary to take remedial steps for restoring normalcy.

"In the light of the ground situation, SCAORA earnestly and sincerely appeals to each stakeholder be it administration, the law enforcement agencies, the judiciary or public-spirited NGOs/individuals to take immediate steps in order to restore normalcy and faith in rule of law," it said..

