Haryana Police issues health advisory to field units for safeguarding against COVID-19

Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc.

Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order), Navdeep Singh Virk said that, "all Commissioners of Police, District Superintendents of Police, Battalion Commandants and other units in charges were asked to make available masks, gloves and hand sanitizers to the police personnel in the districts as they frequently come in close contact with other persons while being on duty."

The police personnel who come in close contact with others during official duties such as frisking, interaction, crowd control, access control and other traffic duties should be equipped with protection equipment immediately. In addition, they were also advised to maintain personal hygiene to protect themselves from potential infection of Coronavirus, he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.