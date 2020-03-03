Left Menu
Development News Edition

Five foreign nationals who took part in anti-CAA protests were asked to leave India: MoS Home tells Lok Sabha

The Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on Tuesday informed the Lok Sabha that five foreign nationals who participated in anti-CAA protests were asked to leave India.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 19:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-03-2020 19:25 IST
Five foreign nationals who took part in anti-CAA protests were asked to leave India: MoS Home tells Lok Sabha
nion Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai. (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

The Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on Tuesday informed the Lok Sabha that five foreign nationals who participated in anti-CAA protests were asked to leave India. "As per the Bureau of Immigration, 5 foreign nationals who violated visa norms by participating in the anti-CAA protests were asked to leave India," Nityanand Rai told Lok Sabha.

Protests erupted in various parts of the country against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) after Parliament gave its nod the Bill. The CAA grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

Australia's central bank cuts rates to shake off virus fears

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

SC asks CBI to probe allegations of use of banned 'barium nitrate' in green crackers

The Supreme Court Tuesday directed the CBI to probe the allegations that Tamil Nadu-based firecracker manufacturers have been using Barium Nitrate in production of green crackers despite its order banning the harmful chemical. A bench, comp...

PM social media accounts gesture: Some women activists laud, others call it gimmick

Prime Minister Narendra Modis gesture to give away his social media accounts to women was lauded by some women activists while others termed it a gimmick and said he should instead concentrate on their real empowerment. Modi on Tuesday said...

Sleepy Owl raises funds from Rukam Capital, AngelList India, DSG Partners

Sleepy Owl, a startup in ready-to-drink coffee space, has raised an undisclosed amount in funding led by Rukam Capital and existing investor, DSG Consumer Partners as well as AngelList India. The Delhi-based company will use the proceeds fr...

U.S. willing to give Turkey ammunition for Syria's Idlib

The United States is willing to give NATO ally Turkey ammunition alongside humanitarian assistance in northwestern Syria where Ankara is in a deepening standoff with Russia, the U.S. special representative for the region said on Tuesday. Ad...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020