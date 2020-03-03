Five foreign nationals who took part in anti-CAA protests were asked to leave India: MoS Home tells Lok Sabha

The Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on Tuesday informed the Lok Sabha that five foreign nationals who participated in anti-CAA protests were asked to leave India. "As per the Bureau of Immigration, 5 foreign nationals who violated visa norms by participating in the anti-CAA protests were asked to leave India," Nityanand Rai told Lok Sabha.

Protests erupted in various parts of the country against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) after Parliament gave its nod the Bill. The CAA grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.