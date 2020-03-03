Left Menu
Development News Edition

Man files habeas corpus in Delhi HC over illegal detentions of brothers, hearing on Mar 6

The Delhi High Court will hear on Friday a habeas corpus petition in the alleged illegal detention of two persons in connection with the violence in north-east Delhi last week.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 20:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-03-2020 20:12 IST
Man files habeas corpus in Delhi HC over illegal detentions of brothers, hearing on Mar 6
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi High Court will hear on Friday a habeas corpus petition in the alleged illegal detention of two persons in connection with the violence in north-east Delhi last week. The plea filed by one Firoz Khan seeking the release of his two brothers -- Mohd Sabir and Bhure Khan -- was listed before a division bench headed by Justice Siddharth Mridul. However, the same could not be taken up today as the bench was on leave.

The plea raising question against the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, Lieutenant Governor of Delhi and Delhi Police Commissioner will now be heard on March 6. The petitioner stated that on February 24, two brothers of the petitioner were returning from their work from the factory at Mandoli when at about 6:05 pm, one of the brothers namely Bhure Khan called from his mobile number to his brother-in-law namely Shamshadt hat they have been detained/apprehended by the police and are being taken to Dayalpuri police station.

According to the petitioner, he reached the police station and his two brothers were in the lock-up. "Since February 25-26, 2020, petitioner requested the police at Dayalpur PS for releasing his above-named brothers. However, the police told him that they would release and leave his brothers at home by evening of 26.02.2020 as there was a law and order problem in the area. However, the brothers of the petitioner have not been released till now and continue to be in illegal detention of the police at Dayalpur police station," the plea said.

Firoz also expressed apprehension that his brothers can be "killed, disappeared or falsely implicated in criminal cases" by the police. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

Australia's central bank cuts rates to shake off virus fears

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Nigerian exchange to become listed company, paving way for share offer

The Nigerian Stock Exchange said on Tuesday it had won approval from members to become a listed company and had appointed a board of directors, paving the way to offering shares to the public. The exchange began changing its ownership struc...

Hewlett Foundation, Packard Foundation, and Getty Images Champion Positive Visual Representation of Women with Expansion of the Images of Empowerment Collection

&#160;As individuals around the world celebrate International Womens Day on March 8, they can use powerful, positive photographs from Getty Images that show womens lives and their work in eleven countries. The newly expanded Images of Empow...

In an emergency move, U.S. Federal Reserve cuts interest rates to battle coronavirus

The U.S. Federal Reserve cut interest rates on Tuesday in an emergency move designed to shield the worlds largest economy from the impact of the coronavirus. In a statement, the central bank said it was cutting rates by a half percentage po...

Dubai's Sheikh Mohammed turns to UK Supreme Court in battle with ex-wife

Dubais ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum has applied to Britains top court to try to stop publication of two judgments given in a legal battle with his former wife over the wardship of their two children.Mohammed has been involved...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020