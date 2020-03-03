Left Menu
Jharkhand court awards death sentence to three in gangrape, murder of minor

A Jharkhand court on Tuesday awarded death sentence to three persons in connection with the gang-rape and murder of a six-year-old girl under the limits of Ramgarh police station last month.

Jharkhand court awards death sentence to three in gangrape, murder of minor
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A Jharkhand court on Tuesday awarded death sentence to three persons in connection with the gang-rape and murder of a six-year-old girl under the limits of Ramgarh police station last month. District and Sessions Judge Taufiqul Hasan sentenced the three convicts -- Meethu Rai, Pankaj Mohali and Akshay Rai -- to death and imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on each.

The court had earlier convicted the three under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The three persons were arrested on February 12 for allegedly gang-raping, killing and burying the body of the minor girl, which was found in Mahubana under Ramgarh police station of Dumka on February 7. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

