Slovenian parliament confirms Jansa as PM designate

Slovenia's parliament elected Janez Jansa as prime minister on Tuesday, handing a third mandate to a center-right leader who plans to decentralize the state and fight red tape.

Jansa will take over after his cabinet is confirmed, expected later this month. He will replace center-left Prime Minister Marjan Sarec, who resigned in January.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.