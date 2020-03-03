Slovenian parliament confirms Jansa as PM designate
Slovenia's parliament elected Janez Jansa as prime minister on Tuesday, handing a third mandate to a center-right leader who plans to decentralize the state and fight red tape.
Jansa will take over after his cabinet is confirmed, expected later this month. He will replace center-left Prime Minister Marjan Sarec, who resigned in January.
