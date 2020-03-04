France calls on Iran to cooperate with international nuclear watchdog
French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday called on Iran to cooperate immediately and fully with international nuclear watchdog IAEA. Macron was speaking after meeting IAEA chief Rafael Grossi and the organisation issued a report admonishing Iran for failing to answer its questions about past nuclear activities at three sites and for denying it access to two of them.
"The President wants Iran to strictly fulfill its commitments and obligations in terms of verification and is calling on Tehran to immediately and fully cooperate with the Agency," the Elysee palace statement said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Iran
- Emmanuel Macron
- IAEA
- French
- Tehran
- Elysee palace
ALSO READ
"From bad to worse" - Dashed hopes may deter many Iranians from polls
Iran's Khamenei says voting in parliament election is a religious duty
UPDATE 1-Iran's Khamenei calls for high turnout in parliamentary election
Iran's Khamenei calls for high turnout in parliamentary election
Iran sentences alleged US spies to up to 10 years in prison