Greece accuses Turkey of spreading fake news about injured migrants
Greece on Wednesday accused Turkey of disseminating fake news alleging that its armed forces have injured migrants gathered at the land border.
The migrants are using Turkish military-grade tear gas against Greek troops, Stelios Petsas told a news conference.
