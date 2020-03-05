Left Menu
Development News Edition

Paper leak case: SC refuses to scrap SSC CGLE exam of 2017

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 05-03-2020 20:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-03-2020 19:55 IST
Paper leak case: SC refuses to scrap SSC CGLE exam of 2017
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court Thursday refused to scrap the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) combined graduate level examination of 2017, which was marred by allegations of paper leak and malpractices. The apex court, which had set up a seven-member committee to suggest measures to make entrance exams meant for jobs and admissions in educational institutions foolproof, referred to the panel's report which said it is not possible to record a conclusive finding that entire examination process was "tainted".

A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde was told by advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for the petitioner who had sought probe into the alleged paper leak and scrapping of the exam, that as per the CBI report the paper was leaked and there were other malpractices also. Bhushan told the bench, also comprising Justices B R Gavai and Surya Kant, that CBI has charge-sheeted the person who was custodian of the paper and had allegedly leaked it in lieu of illegal gratification.

"We will leave the matter to be dealt with by the criminal court. Your argument is that the whole examination should be canceled. That we are reluctant to do," the bench said. Bhushan argued that CBI has said that it was not possible to identify each and every candidate who may have benefitted from the malpractices in the examination, which included remote access for computers which were used for online exam.

Additional Solicitor General A N S Nadkarni, appearing for the Centre, told the bench that government had "appointed CBI to hold inquiry in the matter" and the exam was also conducted afresh for the paper which was allegedly leaked. Nadkarni said the government would accept the recommendations made by the committee, headed by retired apex court judge Justice G S Singhvi.

The other members of the committee are co-founder of tech giant Infosys Nandan Nilekani, renowned computer scientist Vijay Bhatkar, renowned mathematician R L Karandikar, Sanjay Bhardwaj and a representative each from the Centre as well as the CBI. On May 9 last year, the top court had paved the way for declaration of results of SSC CGLE-2017 by vacating its stay on it. The apex court, however, had made clear that declaration of results of examination would be subject to final outcome of the case.

The SSC is a central government body that conducts examinations to recruit staff at multiple levels in various ministries and departments. Several lakh students appear in SSC examination each year and enter government services in Group C and D Categories of jobs once they qualify.

The SSC Combined Graduate Level exam has a four-tier system, in which tier I and tier II are computer-based, while in tier III and IV, job applicants take up a descriptive paper and a computer proficiency test or skill test.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Algeria reports nine new coronavirus cases - health ministry

DoT asks Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, other telcos to pay up balance AGR dues without delays: Sources

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

Hello darkness! WhatsApp dark mode is finally here: Here's how to enable?

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Countering myths and misconceptions about novel coronavirus (COVID-19)

Since the virus shows no signs of slowing down, its critical to counter plenty of myths surrounding the novel coronavirus that has&#160;wreaked havoc&#160;in nearly 75 countries....

Videos

Latest News

Democratic U.S. Senator Schumer expresses regret for Supreme Court comments

Chuck Schumer, the top U.S. Senate Democrat, expressed regret on Thursday for remarks he made a day earlier that two Supreme Court justices appointed by President Donald Trump would pay the price if they rule in favor of abortion restrictio...

PENPIX-Dubai's ruler Sheikh Mohammed and his former wife Princess Haya

A British judge has ruled that Dubais ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum ordered the abduction of two of his daughters and orchestrated a campaign of intimidation against his former wife. His conclusions followed a series of court ...

ANALYSIS-Fragile safety net leaves U.S. economy vulnerable to coronavirus hit

The spreading coronavirus outbreak poses a double-barreled threat to U.S. workers who face not only the prospect of lost wages if they are forced to stay home during a quarantine but also a fragile safety net to fall back on during such a c...

Dubai's Sheikh Mohammed abducted daughters, threatened former wife- UK judge

Dubais ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum ordered the abduction of two of his daughters and orchestrated a campaign of intimidation against his former wife, a British judge has ruled. Judge Andrew McFarlane said he accepted as prov...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020