Left Menu
Development News Edition

TCS founder Tinkov discloses leukaemia fight amid US tax charges; shares slide

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 06-03-2020 22:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-03-2020 22:25 IST
TCS founder Tinkov discloses leukaemia fight amid US tax charges; shares slide

Russian businessman Oleg Tinkov, the founder of TCS Group, said on Friday he was battling acute leukemia, a day after the U.S. Department of Justice said it was charging him with filing false tax returns. Shares in the London listed group slid by as much as third after both announcements and were still down more than 22% by 1629 GMT.

Tinkov, who said the illness was diagnosed in October, could face a maximum of six years in prison if extradited to the United States. In emailed comments provided by his spokesman, he said that he had decided to disclose his illness because of the speculation surrounding his absence from public view amid the legal proceedings.

TCS is the parent company of Tinkoff Bank, a pioneer of online banking technology with more than 10 million customers in Russia and the country's second-largest credit card issuer aftermarket leader Sberbank. Tinkov allegedly concealed $1 billion in assets and incomes when renouncing his U.S. citizenship in 2013, the justice department said in its statement.

It said he faces two counts of making false tax claims, both of which carry a maximum sentence of three years. Tinkov said he would focus on his main battle, referring to his health, has hired lawyers to deal with the U.S. tax issues. He said he stepped back from the day-to-day management of the business a couple of years ago.

The Justice Department indictment alleges that following TCS' initial public offering (IPO) on the London Stock Exchange in October 2013, Tinkov "beneficially owned more than $1 billion worth of the bank's shares." Tinkov, who was naturalized as a U.S. citizen on Sept 10, 1996, renounced his citizenship shortly after the IPO without reporting the constructive sale of his worldwide assets to the U.S. Internal Revenue Service (IRS), the indictment said.

The justice department said its international affairs department was assisting with his extradition. ECCENTRIC CHARACTER

Tinkov has described previously how he decided to found TCS Group while visiting his friend and Virgin Group chairman Richard Branson's private island in the British Virgin Islands in 2005. Known for his eccentric behavior and sometimes provocative public comments, often via social networks, Tinkov commands the attention of market players as he still owns a 40.4% stake in the group.

"The indictment increases the risk that Oleg Tinkov will be forced to sell his TCS shares," BCS Global Markets said in a note. At current market value, Tinkov's stake is worth $1.8 billion, according to Reuters calculations.

Tinkov was arrested in London last week in connection with the indictment, but TCS said he was released on bail and was expected to remain in London while taking part in court hearings initiated by the IRS.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

You will see very swift action from RBI putting in place a scheme to revive Yes Bank: Governor Das

SBI Board gives 'in-principle' approval for investment in Yes Bank

RBI guv says Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly; 30 days is outer limit

Rajnath Singh receives Rs 100 crore as interim dividend from Bharat Dynamics

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Videos

Latest News

London's main index hammered as virus fears derail global stocks

Londons bluechip index ended the week in the red as growing economic risks from the coronavirus outbreak fuelled investor worries and added to the sell-off on global stock markets.Fears about the virus also sparked a flight to the safety of...

Bethlehem deserted after Palestinians declare coronavirus emergency

The streets of Bethlehem were near-empty on Friday as Palestinian police wearing masks patrolled the traditional birthplace of Jesus, hit hard by a state of emergency declared over coronavirus. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas announced ...

PM Modi to travel to Bangladesh on March 17

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to travel to Dhaka on March 17 in the midst of rising concerns in Bangladesh over Indias new citizenship law and the proposed NRC. Modi is visiting Dhaka at the invitation of his Bangladeshi counterp...

Canadiens Hall of Famer Richard dead at 84

Center Henri Richard, who enjoyed a 20-year Hall of Fame career with the Montreal Canadiens, died on Friday morning. He was 84. Richard, who played from 1955-1975, won 11 Stanley Cups with the Canadiens, more than any player in history.A 10...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020