Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sonia Gandhi urges Congress CMs to tackle coronavirus challenge

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Friday wrote to chief ministers of Congress-ruled states to take necessary steps for facing the coronavirus challenge and spread awareness about the same.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 06-03-2020 22:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-03-2020 22:43 IST
Sonia Gandhi urges Congress CMs to tackle coronavirus challenge
Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Friday wrote to chief ministers of Congress-ruled states to take necessary steps for facing the coronavirus challenge and spread awareness about the same. "We are in the midst of a global health emergency. As the international community steps up efforts to contain the outbreak of COVID-19, there is an urgent need for an effective domestic response. The spike in the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in India over the last week has led to public panic," the letter read.

"In this context, it is critical for the state government to put in place effective response and preparedness measures. The capacity of public healthcare facilities must be augmented to respond to any potential outbreak," the letter added. It further said: "Increased disease surveillance, and strengthening the testing facilities could help early detection and containment. The state government must lend all possible support to public health care responders to carry out their duty effectively."

"The World Health Organisation has warned of a severe shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE), especially for frontline health workers, and have estimated that manufacturers must increase production by 40 per cent to meet requirements," it added. The Congress Working President urges the state governments to ensure an adequate supply of PPE, especially in public healthcare facilities, and initiate effective measures to prevent hoarding and black-marketing.

The letter was addressed to the chief ministers of Punjab, Rajasthan, Puducherry, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. The country's total number of positive cases of coronavirus touched 31 today.

Coronavirus has so far killed more than 3200 people globally. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

You will see very swift action from RBI putting in place a scheme to revive Yes Bank: Governor Das

SBI Board gives 'in-principle' approval for investment in Yes Bank

RBI guv says Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly; 30 days is outer limit

Rajnath Singh receives Rs 100 crore as interim dividend from Bharat Dynamics

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Videos

Latest News

London's main index hammered as virus fears derail global stocks

Londons bluechip index ended the week in the red as growing economic risks from the coronavirus outbreak fuelled investor worries and added to the sell-off on global stock markets.Fears about the virus also sparked a flight to the safety of...

Bethlehem deserted after Palestinians declare coronavirus emergency

The streets of Bethlehem were near-empty on Friday as Palestinian police wearing masks patrolled the traditional birthplace of Jesus, hit hard by a state of emergency declared over coronavirus. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas announced ...

PM Modi to travel to Bangladesh on March 17

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to travel to Dhaka on March 17 in the midst of rising concerns in Bangladesh over Indias new citizenship law and the proposed NRC. Modi is visiting Dhaka at the invitation of his Bangladeshi counterp...

Canadiens Hall of Famer Richard dead at 84

Center Henri Richard, who enjoyed a 20-year Hall of Fame career with the Montreal Canadiens, died on Friday morning. He was 84. Richard, who played from 1955-1975, won 11 Stanley Cups with the Canadiens, more than any player in history.A 10...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020