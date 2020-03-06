Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. House panel seeks rehearing over White House counsel subpoena fight

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 06-03-2020 23:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-03-2020 23:28 IST
U.S. House panel seeks rehearing over White House counsel subpoena fight

The U.S. House of Representatives Judiciary Committee on Friday asked a federal appeals court to reconsider a ruling that prevented the panel from compelling a former Senior White House lawyer to testify about his role in President Donald Trump's efforts to impede the Mueller investigation. In a court filing, House lawyers said that if the committee cannot enforce subpoenas, it is left only with drastic options such as trying to arrest people who refuse to testify. The lawyers wrote that "arrest and detention should not be a prerequisite to obtaining judicial resolution of the enforceability of a congressional subpoena."

The Judiciary Committee had wanted former White House Counsel Don McGahn, who left his post in October 2018, to testify about Trump’s efforts to impede Special Counsel Robert Mueller's probe into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election. In the earlier 2-1 ruling, a panel of judges on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit on Feb. 28 had agreed with the administration's argument that the court had no legal role in settling a closely watched dispute between the executive and legislative branches of the federal government.

In doing so, the court reversed a district court judge and appeared to endorse an expansive view of presidential powers. If the court grants the committee's request, an expanded panel of 11 judges, the majority of them Democratic appointees, would rehear the case.

McGahn defied the subpoena in May. The committee sued to enforce it in August, a month before the House launched its impeachment inquiry against Trump centering on his request that Ukraine investigate Democratic political rival Joe Biden and his son. The Democratic-led House impeached Trump in December. The Republican-led Senate acquitted him in February.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

You will see very swift action from RBI putting in place a scheme to revive Yes Bank: Governor Das

RBI guv says Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly; 30 days is outer limit

Yes Bank customers shocked over RBI decision, queue up at branches to withdraw money

Peru records first confirmed case of coronavirus, President Vizcarra says

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Videos

Latest News

Islamic State attacks Kabul gathering, killing at least 32

Islamic State gunmen opened fire at a ceremony in Kabul on Friday, killing at least 32 people in the first major attack in the city since the United States reached an agreement with the Afghan Taliban on a phased withdrawal of U.S. troops. ...

Commonwealth launches training for bystanders to spot abuse

By Sonia Elks LONDON, March 6 Thomson Reuters Foundation - From nurses to taxi drivers, people across the Commonwealth will be offered training on how to spot signs of domestic abuse under a plan launched on Friday, aimed at creating a netw...

Islanders, Hurricanes look to snap skids in Long Island

A week ago, the New York Islanders were elated when NHL commissioner Gary Bettman and New York governor Andrew Cuomo announced that all postseason games would be played at Nassau Coliseum and not in Brooklyn. That is assuming there are any ...

Italy coronavirus deaths near 200 after biggest daily jump

The death toll from an outbreak of coronavirus in Italy has risen by 49 to 197, the Civil Protection Agency said on Friday, the largest daily increase in fatalities since the contagion was uncovered two weeks ago. Italy is currently reporti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020