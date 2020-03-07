Left Menu
Jan Aushadi Day an opportunity to connect with beneficiaries of scheme: PM Modi

Jan Aushadhi Day is not just a day to celebrate a scheme, but an opportunity to connect with millions of Indians and millions of families who have benefited from it, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday.

Jan Aushadi Day an opportunity to connect with beneficiaries of scheme: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacting with beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadi Pariyojana. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Jan Aushadhi Day is not just a day to celebrate a scheme, but an opportunity to connect with millions of Indians and millions of families who have benefited from it, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday. "Jan Aushadhi Day is not just a day to celebrate a scheme, but also to connect with millions of Indians and millions of families who have benefited from it," said Prime Minister while interacting with beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadi Pariyojana.

He said 6,200 Jan Aushadhi Kendras are operational across the country, in which 900 types of medicines and 154 surgical instruments are available. Highlighting that the government is working on 4 areas under the scheme, he said: "What to do to save every Indian from getting sick? Even if someone becomes ill, how can one get affordable treatment, to provide a sufficient amount of staff and doctors in hospitals, understand challenges and find its solution."

He said over 1 crore families are being benefitted under the scheme every month as they are getting cheap medicines from Aushadi Kendras. (ANI)

