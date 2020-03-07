Notorious gangster carrying reward of Rs 75K arrested by Delhi Police

A notorious inter-state gangster was arrested on Saturday by the Special Cell of Delhi Police. The gangster was identified as Vicky, alias Pehlwan. One semi-automatic .30 caliber pistol and seven live cartridges were recovered from his possession.

Vicky was carrying a reward of Rs 75,000. The arrested criminal is involved in more than 15 criminal cases including 7 murders in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

