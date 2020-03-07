Left Menu
Women have innate ability to bring social change: Om Birla

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Saturday extended greetings and best wishes on the eve of International Women's Day.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. File photo. Image Credit: ANI

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Saturday extended greetings and best wishes on the eve of International Women's Day. In his message, Birla said women have an innate ability to bring in social change as they embody patience, perseverance, and brilliance in their personalities.

"I convey greetings to all mothers, sisters, and daughters in India and abroad on the eve of International Women's Day. Women have an innate ability to bring in social change as they embody patience, perseverance and brilliance in their personality and all that they do. Their strength lies in diligence and ability to perform strenuous tasks meticulously. Be it science, economy, politics, administration or any other field, they have contributed significantly in research, policy and decision making," he said. Birla said a lot has been achieved towards holistic development and empowerment of women yet much needs to be done.

"I am sure that this Women's Day, we would give impetus to our sincere efforts towards recognising the contribution of 'half of our population' so that our constitutionally mandated goal for equality is realised," he said. He called upon various sections of society to make sincere efforts for the well-being of women, especially pregnant women, by ensuring their proactive participation in the government's ambitious schemes.

"I believe that equal participation of women in various fields would boost and accelerate the pace of national development and give India its rightful place in the comity of nations," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

