Nirbhaya case: SC to hear Mukesh Singh's petition on March 16 seeking action against former lawyer

Supreme Court on Saturday fixed March 16 for hearing a petition filed by one of the Nirbhaya death row convicts, Mukesh Singh, seeking action against his former advocate, for restoration of his legal remedies in Nirbhaya case. On Friday, the current lawyer of Nirbhaya gang-rape convict had filed a petition in the Supreme Court against his former lawyer Vrinda Grower.

Advocate ML Sharma, in his petition, alleged that convict Mukesh Singh's former lawyer Grover had allegedly hatched a criminal conspiracy against Mukesh with Delhi Police. The petition said that according to law, she could have waited to file a curative petition for three years but deliberately filed the curative petition early, to ensure that this petition gets dismissed and Mukesh is hanged.

This comes after a Delhi court on Thursday issued a fresh death warrant for the four convicts -- Pawan Gupta, Vinay Sharma, Akshay Singh Thakur, and Mukesh Singh -- in the December 2012 Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case for their execution at 5:30 am on March 20. The case pertains to the gang-rape and brutalising of a 23-year-old paramedical student in a moving bus on the night of December 16, 2012, by six people including a juvenile in Delhi. The woman had died at a Singapore hospital a few days later. (ANI)

