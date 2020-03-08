Left Menu
Development News Edition

Padala Bhudevi receives Nari Shakti Puraskar

President Ram Nath Kovind presented "Nari Shakti Puraskar" for the year 2019 to Padala Bhudevi from Andhra Pradesh on Sunday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 08-03-2020 15:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-03-2020 15:19 IST
Padala Bhudevi receives Nari Shakti Puraskar
Image Source: Twitter handle of President Ram Nath Kovind . Image Credit: ANI

President Ram Nath Kovind presented "Nari Shakti Puraskar" for the year 2019 to Padala Bhudevi from Andhra Pradesh on Sunday. The award was presented at a special ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhawan here on the occasion of International Women's Day.

Bhudevi has been a role model for women farmers and rural women entrepreneurs. She has been working for the development of tribal women, widows, Podu lands through a community-based organization- CAVS (Chinnai Adhivasi Vikas Society), established by her father, in 1996. She is the Director of Manyam Grains Pvt Ltd and Manyadeepika Farmers Producer Company Ltd. Her active involvement has also been towards spreading awareness on improving mother and child nutritional health, with assistance from the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA).

Despite being forcefully married at the age of 11 years, facing mental and physical torture from husband and in-laws, Bhudevi has come a long way, single-handedly raising three daughters and successfully motivating women to participate in agri-entrepreneurial activities. The awards were conferred on eminent women in recognition of their efforts in rendering distinguished services towards the emancipation of women, especially vulnerable and marginalized women. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Oppo raises the bar with first smartwatch series; could beat Apple Watch

International Women's Day: Meet the women at forefront of tech industry

Fire breaks out at club in Juhu

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

Videos

Latest News

Southern Stars do a 'high five' on Women's Day: Australia outclass India in T20 World Cup final

India saved their worst for the last as a brutal Australian side outclassed them by 85 runs for an unprecedented fifth T20 World Cup triumph in a final that promised much but delivered very little here Sunday. Batting first after the coin l...

Temples in Dubai cancel Holi celebrations amid coronavirus scare

Hindu temples in Bur Dubai have cancelled Holi celebrations and advised against throwing colours to prevent the spread of coronavirus, according to a media report. This is in addition to other preventive measures such as reduction in prayer...

Latest updates on coronavirus crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Sunday3.55 pm 10 killed as hotel used as quarantine facility collapses in China 3.43pm Dubai travellers reassured on screening procedures ...

Indiabulls Housing says Yes Bank owes it Rs 662 cr in form of bonds; no term loans outstanding

Indiabulls Housing Finance on Sunday said Yes Bank owes Rs 662 crore in the form of bonds to the company and it has no term loans outstanding from the lender. We wish to inform that Yes Bank owes to Indiabulls Housing Finance Rs 662 crore v...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020