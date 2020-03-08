Left Menu
Father-son duo accused in Delhi riots case sent to judicial, police custodies

  Updated: 08-03-2020 20:24 IST
A city court here on Sunday sent father-son duo Liaquat Ali and Riyasat Ali, arrested for leading a mob in Chandbagh area during the recent communal violence, to 14 days' judicial custody and three days' police custody respectively, officials said

According to police, Liaquat and his son Riyasat both worked for suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain. They were present at the terrace of Hussain's house and were leading a mob who was throwing stones and petrol bombs, police have alleged. Earlier on Saturday, Shahrukh Pathan, who pointed a pistol at a police official during riots in Maujpur, was sent to three more days' police custody

On Friday, police recovered the pistol from his house, they said.

