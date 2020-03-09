Left Menu
N.Korea fires three projectiles into sea, S.Korea says

  Updated: 09-03-2020 05:20 IST
North Korea fired three unidentified projectiles off its eastern coast on Monday, a week after firing two short-range missiles, South Korea's military said.

The projectiles were launched from the coastal town of Sondok, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said. The town hosts a military airfield and North Korea fired missiles from the area last year. North Korea fired two short-range missiles off the east coast into the sea on March 2 after a three-month halt. The launches, which officials have said were routine military drills, were personally overseen by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Britain, Germany, France, Estonia and Belgium raised North Korea's latest missile firings at the U.N. Security Council on Thursday, calling them a provocative action that violated U.N. resolutions. The sister of North Korea's leader said recent drills were not meant to threaten anyone, according to a statement carried by state news agency KCNA last week.

