Trial of suspects in 2014 downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 opens
The trial opened in the Netherlands on Monday of three Russians and a Ukrainian over the downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 on July 17, 2014.
The defendants, who are still at large, face charges of murder, obtaining a missile launcher and shooting down the jetliner as it flew from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur, killing all 298 passengers and crew.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Netherlands
- Russians
- Ukrainian
- Malaysia Airlines
- Amsterdam
- Kuala Lumpur
ALSO READ
Gymnastics-Russians to skip World Cup events in U.S., Japan - federation
Cape Verde court finds Russians guilty in record cocaine bust
U.N. should try for Idlib no-fly zone after Russia-Turkey ceasefire, Netherlands says
Netherlands confirms first case of coronavirus
Ukrainian prime minister to exit in sweeping reshuffle