Left Menu
Development News Edition

Haryana exempts employees from making attendance through biometric machines

As a preventive measure to check any spread of coronavirus, the Haryana government has issued directions to exempt employees from marking attendance through biometric machines till March 31, 2020. All employees shall henceforth mark their attendance in physical attendance registers.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Chandigarh (Haryana)
  • |
  • Updated: 09-03-2020 17:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-03-2020 17:43 IST
Haryana exempts employees from making attendance through biometric machines
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. Image Credit: ANI

As a preventive measure to check any spread of coronavirus, the Haryana government has issued directions to exempt employees from marking attendance through biometric machines till March 31, 2020. All employees shall henceforth mark their attendance in physical attendance registers. Sharing more information, a government spokesperson said that in this regard a letter has been issued to all Administrative Secretaries, Heads of Departments, Divisional Commissioners, Managing Directors, Chief Administrators of Boards and Corporations, Deputy Commissioners/Sub Divisional Officers and the Registrars of Universities in Haryana.

The spokesman said that a small number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases have been reported in the country. It is learned that the most common method of transmission of the virus is through infected surfaces. It may be possible that a person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose or possibly their eyes, but this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads.

However, keeping in view the transmission capacity of the virus, it is necessary to take all the possible preventive measures to stop the spread of the virus. Therefore, the state government has taken a decision to exempt marking attendance through biometric machines. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fresh coronavirus cases: Qatar Airways says working closely with Indian authorities

UN-backed candidate from Singapore beats China's nominee to head WIPO agency

From shops to sports: What does coronavirus lockdown mean for Italy?

France bans gatherings of more than 1,000 over virus fears: minister

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

Scandal-mired party makes comeback in Malaysian Cabinet

A crop of old faces from a scandal-mired Malaysian party was Monday given key ministerial posts after they returned to power following the collapse of a reformist government. A coalition dominated by the countrys Muslim majority took power ...

Lara not concerned with duration of Test, wants result

West Indian batting legend Brian Lara is not concerned about the duration of Test matches as long as they are producing results. Lara, who holds the record for the highest individual score in Tests 400 not out, also said that the DayNight T...

Infosys sacks 3 employees arrested on charges of bribery

Software major Infosys on Monday announced the dismissal of three of its employees, attached to the Income Tax departments Centralised Processing Centre here, in the backdrop of their arrest on charges of taking bribes from tax-payers for s...

Cong seeks judicial probe into Delhi riots, demands resignation of Amit Shah

The Congress on Monday demanded an independent, court-monitored judicial probe into the Delhi riots and sought immediate resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and registration of cases against BJP leaders for alleged inflammatory spe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020