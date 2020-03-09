Left Menu
Former corporator serving 10-year sentence seeks remission,

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 09-03-2020 20:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-03-2020 20:17 IST
Former corporator Sunil Ghate of jailed gangster-turned politician Arun Gawli's Akhil Bhartiya Sena has approached Bombay High Court seeking that his ten- year sentence in the 2007 murder of Shiv Sena corporator Kamlakar Jamsandiker be remitted. On August 31, 2012, Ghate was convicted by a trial court for his involvement in the Jamsandiker murder case and was given a ten year sentence, while Gawli was sentenced to life imprisonment.

Ghate, in his petition filed through advocate N N Gavankar, sought remittance of the sentence under a July 2018 resolution passed by the Union cabinet which granted special remission to prisoners on the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. "Ghate has served over seven years of his sentence, which is more than 75 per cent of the total sentence. Hence, he is seeking for the remainder of the sentence to be remitted under the resolution of the Union government," Gavankar said.

Gavankar said that, as per the resolution, convicts who have completed two-third (66 per cent) of their actual sentence are entitled to special remission. As per the petition, Ghate had, in June 2019, applied for remission of his sentence to the state prisons department.

On August 19, 2019, the prisons department rejected Ghate's application on the ground that he was convicted in a serious offence and, hence, cannot be granted relief under the 2018 resolution of the Union government. The petition has claimed the state government erred, and sought that its order rejecting Ghate's application be quashed.

The plea will come up for hearing before a division bench in due course..

