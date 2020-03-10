Left Menu
Kerala jails to set up isolation cells for suspected coronavirus-infected inmates

In the wake of six positive Covid-19 cases reported from Kerala, the state's Director General of Prisons Rishi Raj Singh has issued a directive to set up isolation cells in the jails across the state.

Kerala jails to set up isolation cells for suspected coronavirus-infected inmates
Kerala Director General of Prisons Rishi Raj Singh. Image Credit: ANI

In the wake of six positive Covid-19 cases reported from Kerala, the state's Director General of Prisons Rishi Raj Singh has issued a directive to set up isolation cells in the jails across the state. As per the DG's directions, prisoners with symptoms like fever and cold will be moved to the isolation rooms. The new inmates will be admitted to the jail and lodged for six days in specially set up rooms in the admission block.

The directive also tells the jail authorities to lodge the prisoners who come back after parole in a separate room in the admission block. Till date, 44 people have tested positive for the deadly coronavirus infection across India. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

