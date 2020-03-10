Left Menu
Development News Edition

Turkey says 2016 migrant deal with EU needs to be updated

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Ankara
  • |
  • Updated: 10-03-2020 14:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-03-2020 14:31 IST
Turkey says 2016 migrant deal with EU needs to be updated
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday that a 2016 agreement between Turkey and the European Union needs to be updated, taking into account developments in Syria and that Ankara was ready to work constructively on the issue.

In an interview with state-owned Anadolu news agency, Cavusoglu said that EU visa liberalization and an update of the country's customs union with the bloc must be implemented to help solve the migrant issue.

Late on Monday, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan left meetings in Brussels with European Union and NATO leaders without issuing a joint statement nor appearing at a joint press conference, as had been planned.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

African farmers hapless as Armyworm marches through maize crops from Mozambique to Mali

Locusts: An unprecedented threat to food security & livelihood in Africa

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

Man under observation for coronavirus goes missing from Karnataka hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-PSG cut media access for Dortmund game to minimum over coronavirus

Media access for Paris St Germains Champions League last-16 return leg against Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday has been cut to the bare minimum over coronavirus concerns, the French club said. The game at the Parc des Princes stadium will be...

Kremlin says Trump cannot visit Russia for Victory Day in May

The Kremlin said on Tuesday that the United States had told Moscow that U.S. President Donald Trump would not travel to Russia to mark Victory Day on May 9.Putin presides over an annual parade on May 9 to commemorate the Soviet Unions victo...

FOCUS-Uber's challenge to balance driver safety with customer privacy

Margaret Bordelon can still feel the hands of the drunk man who tried to pull her in for a kiss at the end of his Uber ride last September in Lafayette, Louisiana.An Uber driver for only a few months, Bordelon, 45, finally convinced the cus...

Biofuels can greatly reduce carbon emissions: Study

Biomass fuels derived from various grasses could significantly mitigate global warming by reducing carbon, according to a long-term field study by a group of researchers. In a recent paper published in Environmental Science and Technology, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020