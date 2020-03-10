Britain says trade talks with EU will go ahead
Britain said it expected the next round of negotiations with the European Union to go ahead as scheduled, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said on Tuesday.
The spokesman said there were no contingency measures for the talks in place despite the global coronavirus outbreak.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Britain
- Boris Johnson
- European Union