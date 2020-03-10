Scindia extends Holi greetings, does not speak on developments in MP

Jyotiraditya Scindia, who resigned from the Congress on Tuesday, did not answer queries on the political developments in Madhya Pradesh and extended Holi greetings. "Happy Holi," he said in response to questions from ANI on the political developments in Madhya Pradesh where the Kamal Nath government is facing a deep crisis following resignations of 22 MLAs, including six ministers.

Scindia reached his residence here amid hectic political developments in Bhopal and Delhi. Earlier, he had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the presence of Home Minister Amit Shah.

Congress has faced internal differences in Madhya Pradesh since the formation of the government in the state in 2018. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

