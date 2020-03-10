Delhi violence: Shahrukh sent to 14-day judicial custody
A Delhi court on Tuesday remanded Shahrukh, the man who had opened fire at police during violence in North-East Delhi last month, to 14-day judicial custody.
A Delhi court on Tuesday remanded Shahrukh, the man who had opened fire at police during violence in North-East Delhi last month, to 14-day judicial custody. He was presented before a duty Metropolitan Magistrate on expiry of his three-day custody previously.
The Delhi Police sources have revealed that it has recovered a pistol and the car of the accused in which he had fled from the spot. Shahrukh initially kept roaming around in the national capital before slipping away to Punjab and Uttar Pradesh's Shamli from where he was arrested on Tuesday.
During the investigation, Shahrukh revealed that the car he used belonged to his uncle's son. He had left the car in a garage in Haryana after it broke down. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- NorthEast Delhi
- Delhi Police
- Haryana
- Shamli
- Punjab
- Uttar Pradesh
ALSO READ
Haryana CM praises Saini community
Over 92 pc attendance recorded in CBSE board exams in violence-hit northeast Delhi
Over 98 per cent attendance in class 12 Accountancy exam in riot-hit northeast Delhi: CBSE official.
Six cases registered in connection with rumour mongering, investigation is underway: Delhi Police chief S N Shrivastava.
CBSE postpones Class 12 English exam scheduled for tomorrow in northeast Delhi: Officials.