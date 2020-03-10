U.S. appeals court says House panel can access Mueller report material

A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday upheld a ruling that granted a Democratic-led House of Representatives committee access to material redacted from former special counsel Robert Mueller's report on Russian interference in the 2016 election. In a 2-1 decision, a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit said the law requires the Justice Department to produce grand jury material from Mueller's investigation to the House Judiciary Committee.

