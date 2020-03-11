ITBP chief SS Deswal given additional charge of BSF DG
Director General Indo-Tibetan Border Police S S Deswal has been given the additional charge of the DG Border Security Force (BSF) after the repatriation of incumbent Vivek Johri to his parent cadre Madhya Pradesh, an MHA directive issued on Tuesday said.
"Consequent upon repatriation of Vivek Johri, (1984, IPS officer of MP cadre), Director General (DG) Border Security Force (BSF) to his parent cadre, competent authority has approved that S S Deswal (1984-batch IPS officer of the Haryana cadre), DG, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) shall hold additional charge of the post of DG BSF, Vivek Johri till the appointment and joining of the successor or until further order, whichever is earlier," said the MHA directive. (ANI)
