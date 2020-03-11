Erdogan says Turkey to keep border open for migrants until EU fulfills deal
Turkey will keep its border open for migrants trying to travel to Europe until the European Union meets Ankara's expectations over a 2016 migration deal with the bloc, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday.
In a speech to lawmakers from his AK Party in parliament, Erdogan said Turkey would submit its proposals to the EU by the time of an EU summit on March 26.
