Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kosovo fears U.S. may pull troops out over Serbia tariff dispute

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Prishtina
  • |
  • Updated: 11-03-2020 17:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-03-2020 16:53 IST
Kosovo fears U.S. may pull troops out over Serbia tariff dispute
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

The concern is growing in Kosovo that the United States may pull its troops out of the Balkan country in retaliation for tariffs imposed by Pristina on goods from its rival Serbia.

Some politicians have called for the tariffs to be lifted rather than jeopardize the relationship with Washington, where senators have threatened to push for a withdrawal. Kosovo introduced the tariffs in November 2018 after Serbia blocked the breakaway former province's membership in international organizations, including Interpol and UNESCO.

In response, Belgrade quit a dialogue with Pristina, saying it would continue only once the tariffs were removed. The European Union and the United States, both of which still have peacekeeping troops in Kosovo, kept the pressure on Kosovo's new government to remove taxes to continue the dialogue that would enable Kosovo to become a United Nations member.

U.S. President Donald Trump's administration has taken a key role in the past months in trying to negotiate a deal between the two countries. But U.S. envoy Richard Grenell has warned the Kosovo government that it will face consequences if it does not remove the tariffs.

Senator David Perdue said Kosovo should abolish all duties imposed on Serbia or "the US should reconsider its presence there". About 700 U.S. troops are stationed in Kosovo. "Time to bring our troops home after so many years over there," tweeted Rand Paul, another US senator.

U.S. troops arrived in Kosovo in June 1999 after the separatist war ended and in the past two decades, together with other NATO member states, have maintained a fragile peace under control. Under U.S. command, NATO bombed Serbian forces in 1999 to halt killings and expulsions of Kosovo Albanians. Backed by the United States and most EU countries, Kosovo declared independence in 2008. It is not recognized by Serbia, Russia or China.

Washington remains Kosovo's biggest supporter both politically and financially. Prime Minister Albin Kurti said Kosovo would remove the tariffs partially and with some conditions but Washington said this was not enough.

Kurti's coalition partner, the Democratic League of Kosovo (LDK), said it would quit the government rather than break relations with Washington. Kosovo President Hashim Thaci, who believes a final deal with Belgrade is only possible with Washington's mediation, has urged the government to lift the tariffs.

"You have greatly undermined our special relationship with the US and without it, we would have neither freedom, nor the state, nor the future. This approach is also questioning the future of our state" Thaci wrote on social media.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Barclays reports confirmed case of coronavirus on New York trading floor

Seattle-area nursing home unable to test 65 workers with COVID-19 symptoms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 6-Some in Wuhan told to go back to work as new cases of coronavirus subside in China

Some vital industries in Wuhan, the Chinese city at the epicentre of the coronavirus epidemic, were told they can resume work on Wednesday, a day after President Xi Jinping visited there for the first time since the outbreak began.The city ...

Don't need lessons from failed state: India lambasts Pak for raking up Kashmir at UNHRC

India on Wednesday lambasted Pakistan for peddling its narrative on Kashmir at the United Nations Human Rights Council, remarking that the country cannot mislead the international community on the matter while continuing to use cross-border...

Concerned related to weather: HPCA director before Ind-SA ODI

Ahead of the first ODI of the three-match series between India and South Africa, Himachal Pradesh Cricket Associations director Sanjay Sharma on Wednesday said that there is some concern related to the weather, but added the state associati...

Saudi Arabia to hike oil output capacity by 1 million barrels per day

Aramco will boost its crude oil output capacity by one million barrels per day, taking the overall daily figure to a potential 13 million, Deutsche Welle reported on Wednesday. Saudi Aramco announces that it received a directive from the Mi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020