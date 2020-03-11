Police seal off major junction in central London in security alert

British police closed off a major junction in central London and a nearby underground train station was closed on Wednesday as officers investigated a suspicious vehicle.

Traffic was stopped at Elephant and Castle, a major thoroughfare for traffic into the capital from southeast London while police examined the contents of a car. "Officers are making inquiries after a suspicious vehicle was reported at 10.20hrs in St George's Road, Elephant&Castle," police said in a statement.

"Road closures are in place so please avoid for now." London's Bakerloo underground train line was also suspended between Elephant and Castle and Lambeth North due to a security alert, the city's transport authority said on Twitter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.