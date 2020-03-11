Drone case: Cong MP Revanth Reddy's bail petition dismissed

A court here on Wednesday dismissed the bail application ofCongress MP A Revanth Reddy, who was arrested in connection with "illegal" use of a drone to film a building here, which he had alleged belonged to a state minister and built in violation of rules. Reddy, Congress Lok Sabha member from Malkajgiri, surrendered before police on March 5 and was subsequently arrested.

According to police, he was arrested in connection with a case registered for various offences under the Indian Penal Code including disobedience to order promulgated by public servant and under the Aircraft Act. Police earlier claimed the MP refused to cooperate despite being confronted with "evidence" of his involvement in the offence.

He was later produced before a local court and remanded to 14 days judicial custody. Six other people, including a drone operator, who were arrested on March 4 in connection with the same case and remanded to judicial custody were granted bail on March 7.

After hearing arguments on the bail plea, the court on Wednesday dismissed his petition, a senior police official said. Police opposed the bail application, saying being an influential person he could tamper with evidence. Besides, he was facing some other cases and prisoner transitwarrants were pending in a few of them.

Revanth Reddy had earlier displayed some pictures of the building, claiming that it was a farmhouse built in violation of rules by the minister, a charge denied by the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi.PTI VVK BN BN.

