Uganda announces travel advisory against 16 countries amid coronavirus outbreak

Uganda has announced a travel advisory against 16 countries across the world due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, according to a news report by CGTN Africa.

Uganda's Health Ministry has urged travelers from these 16 countries to postpone all non-essential travel to the country

The 16 countries pooled into one Category 1 group include Italy, San Marino, Iran, South Korea, France, China, Germany, Spain, Belgium, U.S., U.K, Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, Austria, and Malaysia.

"Any traveler from these countries, including Ugandan nationals will be subjected to self-quarantine or institutional (health facility) quarantine at their own cost," the statement said.

The ministry said that the countries listed by the government for travel advisory would be removed from the list if the country gets zero new cases for 14 days.

Uganda has not reported any case of the coronavirus but it has still heightened its preparedness to tackle the virus.

11 countries around Africa have reported confirmed cases of the virus, including Egypt, Algeria, Senegal, South Africa, Morocco, Cameroon, Tunisia, Togo, Nigeria, Burkina Faso and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

