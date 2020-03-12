Curfew in Meghalaya relaxed

Meghalaya Police have announced a relaxation of curfew in the violence-affected Shella areas from 6 am to 9 pm today.

The police further said that no untoward incident was reported from the state and the situation is returning to normal.

Curfew was imposed in Shillong agglomeration and adjoining areas on February 29 following clashes between Khasi Students' Union (KSU) members and non-tribals. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

