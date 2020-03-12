Coronavirus: Delhi HC asks Centre to contact Indian students in Iran, submit status report

In the wake of coronavirus scare, the Delhi High Court on Thursday asked the central government to contact Indian students in Iran, give them assurance and submit a status report mentioning if any policy has been formulated to evacuate Indians from the COVID-19 affected country. Justice Navin Chawla also stated that issuing advisory will not work and people who stayed abroad need proper assurance. The court listed the matter for further hearing on March 17.

The High Court Bench was hearing a petition seeking evacuation of Indian students at the earliest to their home country and to ensure their safety in Iran in wake of the coronavirus outbreak. The petition was filed by parents of Indian students who are studying in Iran through social justice lawyer Fozia Rahman. The petitioner told the High Court that the government was giving priority to pilgrims, who are in Iran which was denied by the government counsel.

It further stated that Indian students are not affected but have a life threat due to spreading of coronavirus and requested the court that they should be evacuated at the earliest. The petitioner sought to ensure the safety of Indian students studying in Iran. The petitioner has sought to arrange travel for these students through flight, aeroplane, ships, cruise or any other appropriate and feasible mode of transport. It also sought appropriate directions to provide humanitarian assistance to the Indian students in Iran. (ANI)

