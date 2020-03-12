Left Menu
Ethiopian journalists suspended over photoshopped image of PM and his wife

File photo Image Credit: Twitter / Office of the Prime Minister - Ethiopia

Two Ethiopian journalists have been suspended by the Ethiopian Press Agency for publishing a photoshopped image of the prime minister Abiy Ahmed and his wife Zenash Tayachew, according to a news report by Business Ghana.

The altered image shows Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed lying on the floor covered with a blanket, while his wife, Zinash Tayachew, is on a nearby bed smiling.

The image was posted on the Facebook Timeline of the Ethiopian Press Agency and remained there for at least 5 minutes.

The image has been trending on social media in Ethiopia ever since it was published on Monday in an article about the timetable for elections - expected in August.

The Agency removed the image after a few moments and issued a brief statement on social media asking for an apology for what it called a "mistake".

The statement said, "the image that Ethiopian Press Agency used for the news 'the board will announce polling station maps on Saturday' is a wrong one, and we apologize for the 'mistake.'"

Since Ahmed became prime minister in 2018, he has introduced the nation with wide-ranging political and economic reforms, including the freeing of political prisoners and opening up of the media.

But some activists and individuals have exploited the new-found freedoms to fan ethnic tensions and spread fake news targeting Ahmed's government.

This has led the government to enact new laws to tackle fake news and incitement.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

