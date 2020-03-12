Delhi court sends 2 PFI members to police custody
A Delhi court on Thursday sent Popular Front of India's (PFI) Delhi unit president Parvez and state secretary Ilyas to seven days police custody in connection with alleged PFI-Shaheen Bagh link. Special Cell of Delhi Police produced them in the Patiala House Court of Delhi where Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Purushottam Pathak sent them to seven days police custody. Both were arrested by the Special Cell of Delhi Police.
The Enforcement Directorate has also registered a case against PFI in connection with the Delhi violence. A PFI member, Danish, who was arrested in connection with Delhi violence, has said that the organisation was "deeply involved" in protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), police sources earlier said.
According to the Delhi Police sources, Danish has revealed that the organisation provided logistical and financial support to the protesters. He has been working with PFI since 2018 and is the general secretary of Trilokpuri area in Delhi. (ANI)
