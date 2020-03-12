No proposal to shutdown courts:HC Registrar General

Dismissing reports that courts in Kerala were being closed or summer vacation would be advanced in the wake of coronavirus scare, the High Court Registrar General on Thursday said there was no such proposal in the offing. However, all principal district judges have been directed to instruct officers under them that wherever litigants are likely to throng, it is not necessary to follow the regular court procedures;instead cases which will not be taken up for trial can be adjourned by notification.

"In other words, regular functioning of the courts should be continued," a statement from the office of Registrar General K Haripal said. Presence of the parties shall not be insisted unless essential for the enforcement of orders of the High court or other superior courts.

Mediation and Lok Adalats proceedings need not be taken up during the period of alert, except for compliance of judicial directions, it said. District judges should also ensure that guidelines issued by the State health department shall be adhered to in letter and spirit, the statement added.PTI UD BN BN.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.