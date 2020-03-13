Unnao case: Delhi court sentences expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar to 10 years in prison

A Delhi court on Friday sentenced expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar to 10 years' imprisonment in the murder case of Unnao rape victim's father. District Judge Dharmesh Sharma directed both Kuldeep Singh Sengar and his brother Atul Sengar to pay Rs 10 lakh each as compensation to the victim's family.

The victim's father had died in judicial custody on April 9, 2018. The woman was allegedly kidnapped and raped by Sengar in 2017 when she was a minor..

