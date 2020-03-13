Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal, Prakash Javadekar to brief media on Union Cabinet decisions today

Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal and Prakash Javadekar will brief media on the outcome of the cabinet meeting at 3 pm on Friday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 13-03-2020 13:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-03-2020 13:02 IST
Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal, Prakash Javadekar to brief media on Union Cabinet decisions today
Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal and Prakash Javadekar will brief media on the outcome of the cabinet meeting at 3 pm on Friday. Chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Cabinet is scheduled to meet today.

According to Union Cabinet sources, Joint Secretaries of all five ministries, including Ministry of External Affairs, Health, Civil Aviation, Finance and Commerce will address a press conference every day. The press conference comes at a time when the country is facing economic slowdown, coronavirus scare and Yes Bank crisis.

There are speculations that the Cabinet might give a nod to Reserve Bank of India's reconstruction scheme for the troubled Yes Bank. The State Bank of India had said on Thursday that it will buy 725 crore shares of Yes Bank at the price of Rs 10 per share, subject to regulatory approvals.

The Opposition has been targetting Centre over handling of economy and coronavirus outbreak. So far 73 people were tested positive for COVID-19 in India. World Health Organisation (WHO) on Wednesday had declared the coronavirus outbreak a 'pandemic' and expressed deep concern. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 announces opening event despite mounting coronavirus concerns

Thailand reports 11 new coronavirus cases, bringing total to 70

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

The traditional perception that women are not suitable for technology-based roles is also aggravating the crisis....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Videos

Latest News

Norway central bank cuts rates, pumps money into banks

Norways central bank cut its key policy rate to 1.0 from 1.5 in a bid to alleviate the economic impact from the coronavirus outbreak, and may cut again, it said in a surprise announcement on Friday. Norges Bank also announced the first of s...

BJP issues whip to LS MPs asking them to be present on March 16

Bharatiya Janata Party BJP has issued a three-line whip to its Lok Sabha MPs to be present in the House on 16th March and support the governments stand.Earlier, the BJP had issued a whip to its Rajya Sabha MPs to be present in House on Marc...

Coronavirus: Mumbai railway museum closed for public viewing

A railway museum in Mumbai hasbeen closed for public viewing in the backdrop of thecoronavirus situation, officials said on FridayThe Heritage Museum at the Chhatrapati Shivaji MaharajTerminus in south Mumbai would remain closed for publicv...

WRAPUP 4-Prominent figures join list of coronavirus cases as fears shred markets

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeaus wife, Australias minister for home affairs and a Chelsea soccer player are among new cases of the coronavirus that has infected almost 135,000 people and killed more than 4,900 worldwide.Governments a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020