Delhi Lt Governor issues coronavirus prevention regulations

Delhi Lieutenant Governor has issued the 'Delhi Epidemic Diseases, COVID-19 Regulations, 2020' on Friday which aims at containing the spread of coronavirus. The directive states that action would be taken against patients or suspected cases who refuse to undertake preventive measures or treatment for the disease.

"Action will be taken against any suspect/confirmed case if they refuse to take measures for prevention/treatment," it said. The total number of persons infected from coronavirus has climbed to 81 in India. A 76-year-old man from Karnataka, who passed away recently, had tested positive for COVID-19.

The virus, which originated in the Wuhan city of China, has spread to more than 100 countries globally, infecting over 1,30,000 people. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. (ANI)

