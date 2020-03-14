One gets death, 11 life term in triple murder case

A court in Assam has sentenced one man to death and sentenced 11 others to life imprisonment for killing three members of a family in Majuli district on suspicion of practising witch-craft in 2012. Jorhat district and additional sessions judge Polly Kakoty convicted the 12 on Friday and awarded death penalty to Rajen Doley.

Eleven others were sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of Raj Kumar Doley, Jitu Doley and Bornali Doley of Lachit Chapori under Goromur police station on August 28, 2012. All the 12 convicts were also fined Rs 10,000 each.

