COVID-19: With schools shut & mid-day meals unavailable to children, SC issues notice to states, UTs
The Supreme Court Wednesday took note of the non-availability of mid-day meals to children as schools in many parts of the country have been shut due to the coronavirus pandemic
A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde took suo motu cognisance of the matter and issued notices to the states and union territories asking them how children were being provided mid-day meals amid the shut down of schools
Schools in Delhi-NCR and many other states are closed till March 31 in view of the COVID-19 outbreak.
