Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hong Kong rail operator ordered to release police protest footage

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Hong Kong
  • |
  • Updated: 18-03-2020 14:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-03-2020 14:16 IST
Hong Kong rail operator ordered to release police protest footage
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A Hong Kong court on Wednesday ordered rail operator MTR Corp to hand over CCTV footage from a police operation at two subway stations during anti-government protests last year that a student leader plans to use to sue officers.

On Aug. 31, scenes filmed by TV reporters of police beating protesters cowering on the floor of a metro train went viral, sparking outrage and demands for MTR to release full footage. MTR only released some screenshots through a press release.

The Hong Kong police force maintains it was targeting violent radicals during the incident in and around the Prince Edward metro station. Authorities have repeatedly rejected allegations of police brutality. Defendant Kex Leung, who is a student union president at the Education University, told reporters outside court on Wednesday he planned to use the footage to sue police over what he said was his illegal arrest.

"This is a small victory. I hope Hong Kongers won't give up. Although the rule of law has been challenged in the past couple of years, we need to maintain our hope," said Leung, who also claims he was beaten by officers. MTR and the Hong Kong police did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The footage must be released to the student within 10 days, according to the High Court ruling. Hong Kong protests escalated in June last year, with some of the most fierce clashes erupting on Aug. 31, when police fired tear gas at pro-democracy protesters throwing petrol bombs.

The Chinese-ruled city has been relatively calm this year as it grapples to contain an outbreak of the new coronavirus. The student leader, who was arrested for illegal assembly and later released, said the court ruling did not allow him to release the footage to the public.

The protesters are angry about what they see as creeping Chinese interference in the former British colony, which returned to China in 1997 under a "one country, two systems" formula intended to guarantee freedoms not enjoyed on the mainland. China says it is committed to the arrangement and denies meddling.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Poonam Pandey's boyfriend shares intimate photos on her birthday

AMISOM hands over security responsibilities of Halane to Somalia

US slaps sanctions on companies involved in Pak's 'unsafeguarded' nuclear programmes

Japan's Kubota collaborates with Microsoft for digital transformation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 pandemic accelerating online grocery adoption

Flipkart says it is&#160;working closely with its marketplace partners to ensure adequate availability of consumer sanitary products like hand sanitizers, gloves, and masks as these products may be out of stock due to high customer demand....

Home deliveries during coronavirus: How your packages are made safer

Home deliveries dont completely eliminate the risk of spreading coronavirus but it can significantly lower the risk if adequate precautions are taken....

Technological innovations as new change-makers of democracy & governance in Africa

In this age of the fourth industrial revolution, democracy and governance in Africa need to be redefined in the light of the latest technological innovations. The internet-based technological innovations have a huge scope in bridging the ga...

Global coronavirus response sheds harsh spotlight on longstanding crises

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Olympics-Dissent grows as IOC battles to keep Tokyo Games on track

The International Olympic Committee is facing its strongest headwinds in decades as it briefed national committees on Wednesday on the state of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics amid the coronavirus pandemic, with voices of dissent growing louder.The...

Mideast states must share more information on coronavirus cases - WHO

The World Health Organization WHO said on Wednesday that Middle East states needed urgently to offer more information about coronavirus cases to help bolster the fight against the disease across the region.Ahmed Al-Mandhari, WHO Regional Di...

Thousands of Muslim pilgrims ignore virus risk to gather in Indonesia

Thousands of Muslim pilgrims from across Asia gathered in Indonesia on Wednesday, despite fears that their meeting could fuel the spread of a coronavirus, just two weeks after a similar event in Malaysia caused more than 500 infections. Org...

Kerala issues guidelines to foreign tourists for safe return

Strengthening surveillance and control measures against the coronavirus in Kerala, the state government on Wednesday issued guidelines to ensure safe return of around 5,000 foreign tourists in the southern state. In view of some countries s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020