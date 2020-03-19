Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nirbhaya convict Mukesh Singh moves SC claiming he was not in Delhi on Dec 16, 2012

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 19-03-2020 12:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-03-2020 12:26 IST
Nirbhaya convict Mukesh Singh moves SC claiming he was not in Delhi on Dec 16, 2012

Mukesh Singh, one of the four death-row convicts in the Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case, Thursday moved the Supreme Court, challenging a Delhi High Court order which rejected his claim that he was not in the national capital when the crime was committed on December 16, 2012

The high court on Wednesday said there were no grounds to interfere in the detailed and reasoned order of the trial court. On Tuesday, the trial court dismissed Mukesh Singh's plea and asked the Bar Council of India to appropriately sensitise his counsel

On March 5, the trial court issued fresh warrants for hanging on March 20 at 5.30 am of all convicts in the case — Mukesh Singh (32), Pawan Gupta (25), Vinay Sharma (26) and Akshay Singh (31).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mi Band 5: Expected upgrades, price, release date and more

Quarantine tips: 'Crash Landing on You' star Son Ye-jin encourages new habits

Pune firms not following work from home policy to face action

Section 144 imposed in Gautam Buddh Nagar till April 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus: WB mulling release of life convicts on parole

The West Bengal jail department is mulling releasing life convicts on parole in the wake of the novel coronavirus outbreak. According to Additional Director General ADG, Prisons, Arun Gupta, the department is pondering over the idea that wh...

Coronavirus: Delhi Police will not conduct drunken driving test unless someone is visibly drunk

Amid coronavirus outbreak, the Delhi Police on Thursday said it will not conduct drunken driving test unless someone is visibly drunk and driving recklessly. They said no drunken driving checking will be conducted unless someone is visibly ...

France may extend coronavirus lockdown as face mask shortage bites

France will extend a two-week lockdown if the coronavirus threat persists, the government said Thursday, as one national police union urged officers to refuse tasks that brought them into close proximity with the public because of a face ma...

COVID-19: Did not issue any release regarding movement restriction, says govt

The government on Thursday refuted reports regarding any restriction on the movement of people in the aftermath of coronavirus outbreak. Claim A Press Release regarding movement restriction is widely getting circulated on WhatsApp claiming ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020