Left Menu
Development News Edition

Armed forces is ready with quarantine facilities in 4 more cities to tackle coronavirus cases

Armed forces have made massive arrangements in India's four more cities where facilities of Army can be transformed into quarantine camps to tackle novel coronavirus cases.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 20-03-2020 18:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-03-2020 18:29 IST
Armed forces is ready with quarantine facilities in 4 more cities to tackle coronavirus cases
Brigadier Anupam Sharma speaking to reporters in New Delhi on Friday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Armed forces have made massive arrangements in India's four more cities where facilities of Army can be transformed into quarantine camps to tackle novel coronavirus cases. They are ready with all quarantine facilities for almost 900-1,000 people in four cities- Jaisalmer, Visakhapatnam, Jodhpur and Gorakhpur.

According to the Indian Army, the capacity of these facilities can be increased in short notice. Brigadier Anupam Sharma, Nodal officer of defence ministry regarding COVID-19 said that the Indian Army is in sync with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and Ministry of External Affairs in tackling the coronavirus outbreak through the country.

"Currently, there are four facilities of Army functioning as quarantine camps in Jaisalmer, Manesar, Hindon and Mumbai. There are four facilities at Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Visakhapatnam, and Gorakhpur which can be activated on short notice if requirement emerge," he said. "In case, the situation becomes critical. This capacity can be ramped up and a number of locations will be in sync with the national plan on the issue. In addition to these, Armed forces have a series of military hospitals spread throughout the country. These hospitals are already been earmarked and they would be ready to ramp up the capability of the Ministry of Health in tackling the coronavirus outbreak," Sharma added.

The Army has claimed that more than 650 people are under quarantine in various locations- 58 persons at Indian Air Force's Hindon facility, 44 persons at Indian Navy's facility, 484 people at Army's Jaisalmer facility, with additional facilities of 100 people and 82 people at Army's Manesar facility. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Italy coronavirus deaths surge by 627 in a day, lifting total death toll to 4,032

MP records first Covid-19 cases; 4 from Jabalpur test positive

Prison Break Season 6: What we can see in upcoming episodes, any chance for Season 7?

Alarming: NASA detects 2020 FK, FS, DP4, FF1 asteroids approaching Earth this weekend

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Athletics-Bolt’s former coach calls on IOC to postpone Tokyo Olympics

Usain Bolts long time coach called on Friday for this years Tokyo Olympics to be put off until 2021 as the Covid-19 Coronavirus continues to claim lives around the world.My recommendation would be to postpone the Olympics until next year, J...

KCR's Karimnagar tour postponed amid coronavirus threat

The Karimnagar tour of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has been postponed to prevent interruptions in the screening and medical arrangements taking place on a large scale in the wake of coronavirus outbreak, the Chief Ministers...

Trump says he has put Defense Production Act into gear to fight coronavirus

U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Friday he had put the wartime Defense Production Act into action to aid the fight against coronavirus after saying earlier this week he would invoke the measure when needed. The measure is meant to a...

Wells Fargo rolls out waivers, aid in response to coronavirus outbreak

Wells Fargo Co said on Friday it is suspending residential property foreclosure sales, evictions and involuntary automobile repossessions due to the coronavirus outbreak. The bank also said it is temporarily closing some branches, adjustin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020