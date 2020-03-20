Armed forces is ready with quarantine facilities in 4 more cities to tackle coronavirus cases

Armed forces have made massive arrangements in India's four more cities where facilities of Army can be transformed into quarantine camps to tackle novel coronavirus cases. They are ready with all quarantine facilities for almost 900-1,000 people in four cities- Jaisalmer, Visakhapatnam, Jodhpur and Gorakhpur.

According to the Indian Army, the capacity of these facilities can be increased in short notice. Brigadier Anupam Sharma, Nodal officer of defence ministry regarding COVID-19 said that the Indian Army is in sync with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and Ministry of External Affairs in tackling the coronavirus outbreak through the country.

"Currently, there are four facilities of Army functioning as quarantine camps in Jaisalmer, Manesar, Hindon and Mumbai. There are four facilities at Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Visakhapatnam, and Gorakhpur which can be activated on short notice if requirement emerge," he said. "In case, the situation becomes critical. This capacity can be ramped up and a number of locations will be in sync with the national plan on the issue. In addition to these, Armed forces have a series of military hospitals spread throughout the country. These hospitals are already been earmarked and they would be ready to ramp up the capability of the Ministry of Health in tackling the coronavirus outbreak," Sharma added.

The Army has claimed that more than 650 people are under quarantine in various locations- 58 persons at Indian Air Force's Hindon facility, 44 persons at Indian Navy's facility, 484 people at Army's Jaisalmer facility, with additional facilities of 100 people and 82 people at Army's Manesar facility. (ANI)

